Great Expectations - What can be expected from Yorkshire’s clubs this season.

Yorkshire’s teams will head into the new all-singin’, all-dancin’ football season in contrasting moods.
Excitement may abound at Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough, with good vibrations also prevalent at Leeds United, Sheffield United and Rotherham United. But there is little mood for a party at Barnsley or Hull City. Here Leon Wobschall rounds up the 2017-18 hopes and dreams of our clubs and their fans, as well as adding a few thoughts of his own.
