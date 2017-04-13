Former Rhino Thackray could miss Cup return with Doncaster

Former Leeds Rhinos forward Jamie Thackray is in danger of missing next week’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie at Headingley.

Thackray, who made 32 Super League appearances for Rhinos in 2006-7, has been charged with grade E foul and abusive language to a match official in Doncaster’s Kingstone Press League One defeat by Toronto last weekend.

He faces a possible ban of from four to eight matches if found guilty at next Tuesday’s disciplinary hearing.

Thackray faces a separate grade A kicking charge from the same game.

Featherstone Rovers’ Anthony Thackeray has been charged with grade C tripping against London Broncos last weekend.

He could be banned for up to three matches, reduced to two if he submits an early guilty plea.

Tom Hemingway, of Dewsbury Rams, is accused of deliberately standing on a Halifax opponent.

He is also eligible for an early guilty plea, which would mean a one-match suspension.