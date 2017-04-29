Search

Tour de Yorkshire: Otley's Lizzie Deignan powers to women's race glory in Harrogate

The women's peleton sweeps through Tadcaster

Home favourite Lizzie Deignan claimed an emphatic victory in the women's Tour de Yorkshire.

The 28-year-old from Otley, racing the 135 kilometres route from Tadcaster to Harrogate, launched a solo attack with around 14km to go to take the win, having been part of a three-strong breakaway with Boels-Dolmans team-mate Anna van der Breggen and compatriot Dani King.

The latter two got swallowed up by the chasing pack, with American Coryn Rivera taking second - 55 seconds behind Deignan - and Italy's Giorgia Bronzini third.

