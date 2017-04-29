Tour de Yorkshire: Otley's Lizzie Deignan powers to women's race glory in Harrogate

Home favourite Lizzie Deignan claimed an emphatic victory in the women's Tour de Yorkshire.

The 28-year-old from Otley, racing the 135 kilometres route from Tadcaster to Harrogate, launched a solo attack with around 14km to go to take the win, having been part of a three-strong breakaway with Boels-Dolmans team-mate Anna van der Breggen and compatriot Dani King.

The latter two got swallowed up by the chasing pack, with American Coryn Rivera taking second - 55 seconds behind Deignan - and Italy's Giorgia Bronzini third.

