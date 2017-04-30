Harrogate memorial service for cyclist killed in Australia race

An inspirational British endurance cyclist who died after he was hit by a car during a race across Australia will be remembered this week.

Tributes poured in for Mike Hall, 35, who died near the Australian capital, Canberra, during the Indian Pacific Wheel Race, from Perth to Sydney, last month.

Hall, who was originally from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was seen as a pioneering ultra-distance rider and many of the tributes said he inspired a generation of cyclists.

He became the fastest person to circumnavigate the globe by bicycle in 2012, taking just 92 days and beating the previous record holder by nearly two weeks, was twice winner of the Tour Divide and also won the Trans Am Bike Race in 2014.

The cycling community has been invited to pay their respects to Mr Hall at a memorial service at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Tuesday.

Temporary bike racks will be installed to help the large number of cyclists expected to attend.

Mr Hall had warned other competitors about the dangers of fast moving vehicles getting too close to riders days before the fatal collision.

As he passed through the Allansford area of Victoria, he went on social media to warn other competitors in the 3,400-mile (5,500km) race.

An online funding site, set up to help Mr Hall's mother, Patricia, and partner, Anna, has reached nearly £80,000 ,with donations from more than 3,000 people across the world.

Fund organiser James Hayden said after Mr Hall's death: "Mike will be remembered by us all for his kindness, good heart and bravery. Mike was a shining light in many of our lives, enabling us to find the best of ourselves."

Mr Hall's bike supplier, Kinesis UK, said on Instagram: "Mike was more than a rider, he was a friend and inspiration to us."

It said: "This is not the time for more questions. Ride your bikes, hold your loved ones tight and remember to enjoy the gift of life. Mike was taken too soon, but doing something he loved."