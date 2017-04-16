Specsavers County Championship: Coad’s ‘dream start’ takes Yorkshire to brink of victoryat Warwickshire

Ben Coad continued his dream start to the season as Yorkshire powered to the brink of Specsavers County Championship victory over Warwickshire on the third day at Edgbaston.

Coad, who lodged his maiden first-class five-for against Hampshire last week, and followed up with another in the first innings in Birmingham, added a third as his 5- 27 (10-79 in the match) left the home batting in tatters.

Warwickshire, requiring 203 to avoid an innings defeat, ended the third day on 85-9.

Coad fed voraciously on Warwickshire’s brittle confidence and, as if his match could not get any better, his victims included Ian Bell. Following his first-innings haul, the 23-year-old admitted the Warwickshire wickets he coveted most were Bell and Jonathan Trott. After dismissing the latter in the first innings, he removed Bell in the second with a brute of a ball which lifted to take the glove on its way to slip.

At one stage, Warwickshire were 7-5 and by no means certain to reach 35, their lowest total against Yorkshire. They avoided that embarrassment but their collapse was alarming enough.

After Yorkshire resumed on 295-6, Adil Rashid (65, 96 balls, 10 fours) and Andrew Hodd extended their partnership to 52 before Hodd was bowled by Keith Barker. Rashid reached his 37th first-class 50 before edging Rikki Clarke to Trott at slip. Trott pounced again to catch Steve Patterson off Clarke and David Willey nicked Olly Hannon-Dalby but, with the lead past 200, Yorkshire’s paceman were keen to get bowling.

Warwickshire were then blitzed. In six overs between lunch and a rain-break they scored one run and lost three wickets.

After rain lopped off 21 overs, Coad resumed his rampage. Further rain after tea, with Warwickshire 36-6, cleared to leave Yorkshire 11 overs to try to finish the match off in three days. Patterson had Barker caught behind, William Porterfield (20, 58 balls, three fours) edged Coad into the cordon and Rashid bowled Wright but the light closed back in before the 10th wicket could be captured.