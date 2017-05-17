Rafiq agrees new one-year Yorkshire deal

YORKSHIRE off-spinner Azeem Rafiq has signed a new one-year deal that will keep him at the club until December next year.

Rafiq has been rewarded for some impressive performances since rejoining the county in June last year.

The 26-year-old had two years out of the professional game after being released by Yorkshire in 2014.

But he was the club’s joint second-highest wicket-taker in last summer’s T20 Blast with 15, and he also received his county cap.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Rafiq.

“Obviously it’s nice that the club has shown faith in me and has backed me again, and it’s been nice to try and make a difference wherever I can.

“You’re always working hard to make sure you give yourself the best chance, and I’m absolutely chuffed to bits with how it is going for me personally.

“More importantly, we’re winning games together as a Yorkshire side, and that’s by far the most pleasing part.”

Rafiq is keen to make more significant contributions during the next two seasons.

“It’s nice to know you’re going to be here for a good duration, but more importantly you also know that the coaching staff and the club are behind you and are backing you,” he said.

“It’s a massive show of faith, and to get it (the new deal) sorted so early in the season just gives you that peace of mind. Big thanks must go to (first team coach) Andrew Gale and the coaching staff for having that faith in me.”