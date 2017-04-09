LIVE: Yorkshire v Hampshire: Hants shock White Rose with a day to spare

Hampshire produced a fine chase to beat Yorkshire by four wickets at Headingley in their opening game of the Specsavers County Championship.

Yorkshire, winners of Division One in two of the last three seasons, were 132 runs ahead after the first innings and had set the visitors 320 to win.

But Hampshire reached the total with a day to spare as Gareth Berg and Lewis McManus put on an game-clinching 58-run stand just as it had looked like they would fall short.

Join The Yorkshire Post’s cricket writer Chris Waters throughout the day for all the updates. Refresh the page or return later for what’s been going on. Get in touch with your thoughts on Twitter @YPCricket and @YPSport.