Hampshire v Yorkshire (day four, tea): Gary Ballance steers Yorkshire towards draw

Gary Ballance ground Yorkshire towards a draw with a flawless unbeaten 164 as Hampshire struggled to take wickets in the afternoon session at the Ageas Bowl.

Ballance scored two centuries in a match for just the second time in his career – as he dug his side out of a large first innings deficit hole.

The former England middle-order batsman also became the first standing Yorkshire captain to two tons in a match.

He was ably accompanied by Tim Bresnan as the pair put on 78 in a wicketless session.

Bresnan rode his luck twice when he was dropped by James Vince at third slip on 10, and again on 14 – this time by Jimmy Adams at second slip with a tough low chance.

Hampshire, who were a bowler light with Brad Wheal injured, had no answer as Ballance reached 150 in 336 balls – for just the third time in his Specsavers County Championship career.

