Former Yorkshire player Mike Bore dies

Mike Bore, pictured in 1994 with Academy pupils Jamie Hood (left) and Gavin Hamilton.

FORMER Yorkshire and Notts left-arm bowler Mike Bore has died at the age of 69.

Bore played 74 first-class games for Yorkshire between 1969 and 1977, taking 162 wickets at an average of 30.03.

He went on to play in Notts’s County Championship-winning sides of 1981 and 1987.

Bore began his career in his native Hull and made his second team debut for Yorkshire in 1967.

His first-class debut followed two years later, against Derbyshire at Chesterfield, but it was not until he moved to Trent Bridge that his career took off.

At Notts, Bore became a key foil for pace bowlers Clive Rice and Richard Hadlee.

He finished his career with 372 wickets in 159 first-class games, and he also captured 139 wickets in 147 List A appearances.

After retiring from playing, Bore became a popular coach, mainly at youth level, and operated at the Yorkshire indoor school.

