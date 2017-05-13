Competition - WIN tickets to see England take on South Africa at Headingley ODI

ENGLAND are set to continue their build-up to this summer’s Champions Trophy when they take on South Africa in a Royal London One Day International Series, the the first of which takes place at Leeds’s Headingley cricket ground on Wednesday, May 24.

There is every chance that FIVE Yorkshire players could be in the hosts’ line-up for the eagerly-anticipated game, including England Test match captain Joe Root, along with Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Plunkett and Jonny Bairstow.

We have THREE pairs of tickets to give away for the match, courtesy of Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

All you have to do is answer the following question: Which Yorkshire CCC star is England’s Test match captain?

Email your answer to yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering ‘England Cricket comp’ as the email subject). Please include full contact details, including a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is noon, Thursday, May 18 and winners will be notified by telephone.

Alternatively post your answer to us, marking it ‘England Cricket Tickets’, to the following address: Sportsdesk, Yorkshire Post No 1 Leeds 26 Whitehall Road Leeds West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

