Weekend Review: Pudsey Congs lifted in Bradford Premier survival bid | Stamford Bridge remain top of Yorkshire North | Wakefield Thornes dominant

stunning spells of bowling from Jonathan Donnelly and Josh Holling raised Pudsey Congs’ hopes they can escape the Bradford Premiership relegation zone.

They did not have much room for manoeuvre because Curtis Free (4-19) and Qaisar Ashraf (4-13) had limited Congs to 106-9. But Donnelly took 6-20, including a hat-trick, and Holling 4-13 as Cleckheaton collapsed for 35.

Congs are bottom but only five points adrift of Cleckheaton and can take inspiration from Batley, who beat fellow strugglers East Bierley by 63 runs to make it three wins in their last four outings and climbed to ninth.

Sufyan Patel (70) laid the foundation of Batley’s 209 which saw Amar Rashid take 5-65 and even though Bierley opener Adal Islam hit a half-century, they were always behind the target, pegged back by Muhammad Hafeez (5-31).

There was drama at the other end of the table where the top four were scrapping it out.

Leaders Farsley looked as though they might be toppled by Pudsey St Lawrence when they were bowled out for 181 in which James Wainman (46) and Matthew Revis (52) led the way.

Adam Ahmed (5-37) made life tough for Saints but they remained favourites when Chris Marsden (54) and Tom Hudson (61no) put on 102 for the seventh wicket but they still came up an agonising four runs short.

Hanging Heaton remain second after David Stiff and Muhammed Rameez each picked up three cheap wickets to dismiss Woodlands for 120 and clinch a 23 run win.

Jack Hughes hit 107 not out in Townville’s 214-7 but Alex Lees (96) teamed up with debutant Niall Lockley, who smashed eight fours and 10 sixes in making 110 not out off 73 balls to see Lightcliffe home by eight wickets.

An opening stand of 123 between Simon Lambert (52) and Mitchell O’Connor (74) put New Farnley on the way to 237-9 and a 65-run win over Bradford & Bingley, for whom Norman Ali picked up five wickets and Kyme Tahirkeli scored a half-century.

Luke Robinson’s 5-25 spell helped dismiss Acomb for 89 and put Yorkshire North leaders Stamford Bridge on the way to an easy win.

Bilal Anjam (50) and Jordan Thompson (61) led the way in second-placed Yorkshire Academy’s 216-9 before Thompson (3-11) and James Logan (4-32) toppled Hull for 158.

York had a surprisingly easy win over Harrogate, who stumbled to 112 under the attack of Tom Friend (5-45) and Dan Woods (3-28). Duncan Snell (51no) and Matthew Waite (47no) clinched victory with only one wicket down

A century stand between openers Louis Foxton (50) and Mark Fisher (101) set up Sheriff Hutton Bridge’s win at Clifton Alliance while Ben Elvidge’s 82 was the highlight as Scarborough beat Woodhouse Grange by 13 runs.

Jamie Hooper (6-21) and Ollie Ezard (3-12) skittled Easingwold for 35 to give Driffield victory.

Faisal Irfan took four wickets in seven balls and with Mahmood Rasool (3-6) sent Sheffield & Phoenix crashing out for 60 to keep Wakefield Thornes in pole position in Yorkshire South.

Tom Rowley (41) top-scored as Sheffield Collegiate stayed in contention with a six-wicket win over Appleby Frodingham but Whitley Hall lost ground when Umaid Asif (5-53) set up a four-wicket win for Wickersley.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia twice took two wickets in an over on his way to 6-22 as Barnsley put more space between themselves and the drop zone with victory over Tickhill.

Adam Burgess (62), Tim Shaw (43) and Josh Coulson (6-15) starred in Aston Hall’s win at Treeton.

Adnan Ghani (7-31) kept Hoylandswaine clear at the top of the Huddersfield Premiership, chased by Delph & Dobcross, who lost their first two wickets for one run against Skelmanthorpe and had Shreevats Goswami dropped before he went on to put on 202 with Graeme Simpson (82), Goswami ending the match with two sixes and 117 not out.

George Myers (59), Ross Sedgley (45no) and Sam Moore (39no) saw Beckwithshaw home at Ilkley and they stretched their lead at the top of the Aire Wharfe to 31 points because second-placed Burley went down at Pool thanks to a 5-17 spell from Olly Boggie.