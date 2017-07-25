Nidderdale League: Rehman snares six wickets to ensure Blubberhouses assume leadership

54

Bash Khan (29no) and Aamir Rehman’s (19no) 48- run partnership proved crucial as the visitors were set an easy target of 52 to win.

Amir Rehman’s impressive six-wicket haul (6-16) and Rob Lowe’s tremendous (4-35) was vital as second-from-bottom Burnt Yates were skittled for 51, despite a valiant effort from Russell Dodson, top-scoring with 23.

Studley Royal suffered a shock defeat as they were beaten comfortably by a good Raskelf side who will be absolutely delighted with the victory.

Barry Milburn batted tremendously as he top-scored with 47 just three runs short of his half-century to guide Raskelf to victory as the side reached 101/3 in 29.1 overs.

Studley Royal could not find their reach with the bat as Lewis Day only made 17 as the side’s top batsman.

But a superb three wickets each from Roberts Sigsworth (3-26) and Jake Petty (3-28) and two from Stephen Burn (2-20) and Bradley Clark (2-20) meant that Studley Royal were skittled for 99 runs, with Raskelf deservedly taking the spoils.

Third-placed Wath and Melmerby moved to within five points of the league leaders Blubberhouses, after they overcame Markington relatively comfortably by six wickets.

Bobby Hilton’s superb half-century knock of 54 proved decisive and Mitchell Cross (39no) helped Wath and Memerby to victory as they reached 143-4 in 21.5 overs. Hilton was also economical with the ball as he took a damage-inflicting four-wicket haul (4-47).

Wayne Dennis top-scored for Markington with (36) and Robbie Wilberforce (27) and Matthew Robertson (21) guided the side to 139-9 in 40.4 overs, but Wath and Melmerby took the win.

Bishop Thornton moved to within four points of Dacre Banks after a thrilling win over the side.

Despite Stephen Ellison’s five-wicket haul of (5-50), Bishop Thornton’s Andrew Derrick (42), Andrew Hyland (37) and Steve Sowray (34no) helped them reach 197-9.

Mitchell Hearn did all he could for Dacre Banks knocking a superb unbeaten century of (102no), but somehow it was not enough as they made 196-8, meaning Bishop Thornton took the win.

Newby Hall versus Ripley and Pateley Bridge against Scotton fell foul of the weather, meaning that both matches were abandoned, leaving the respective teams unable to capitalise on earning valuable points.