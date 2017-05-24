Bradford League: Tewits see off seasiders to ease into cup semi-finals

Hanging Heaton eased into the group semi-final of the ECB National Cup with a hefty 188-run win over Cleethorpes.

Imran Dawood (72), Gary Fellows (58) and Joe Fraser (53) were all in the runs as the Tewits made a substantial 299, with spinner Chris Goodair (4-27) and David Stiff (4-25) then took centre stage as the visitors were dismissed for 111.

Yeadon wicketkeeper/batsman Jake Wray. PIC: Steve Riding

Completed Championship One action on Saturday saw Scholes maintain their peerless start with a nine-wicket thrashing of Baildon, all out for just 70.

Yassir Alli led the parade with 4-27 in a game reduced to 25 overs per side.

Wrenthorpe are four points back in second place after they brushed aside Morley by 111 runs in a match reduced to 35 overs per side.

Skipper Greg Wood, who scored 62 from 41 balls with 11 fours and a six, was well supported by Jonathan Glynn (53) as Wrenthorpe posted a challenging 208.

Gomersal bowler Rich Wear. PIC: Steve Riding

Paceman Matthew Dowse took 3-28 for Morley, who then slumped to 97 all out in reply, with Matt Holstein (3-10) and Jonathan Rudge (3-47) profiting.

Yeadon’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jake Wray struck a magnificent 71 not out in his side’s total of 93-5, as they edged out Gomersal by two runs in a hard-fought affair.

Wray’s innings featured two sixes and nine fours in the 20-over contest. Richard Wear took 3-17 for Gomersal, who finished on 91-9 in reply.

Jamie Bloom (31) showed grit, with Michael Hunter (3-35), Paul Machell (3-11) and James Massheder (3-5) shining with the ball for Yeadon.

Luke Whitmore (6-37), Kristian Miller (52no) and Farrukh Alam (48no) helped Altofts register an eight-wicket win in a 20-over contest at Hopton Mills.

Sunday’s action saw Azaad and Hunslet Nelson post totals of over 300 as they recorded emphatic first-round wins in the Jack Hampshire Trophy against Windhill and Daisy Hill and Adwalton respectively.

Syed Bukhari hit a superb unbeaten 182 for Azaad, with Hunslet’s Patrick Hinchliffe (91) sharing 121 for the third wicket with Andrew McIntosh (60) and 103 for the fourth wicket with skipper Will Stiff (60).