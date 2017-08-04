Bradford League: Key matches taking place from either end of table

FOR THE second weekend running, games of seminal importance take place at both ends of the ECB Bradford Premier League tomorrow.

Top billing goes to the top-of-the-table showdown at Bennett Lane between second-placed Hanging Heaton and leaders Farsley – with the Tewits mindful that victory would see them leapfrog the Red Laners into top spot.

You have to go back to 1999 for the last time that Heaton lifted the top-flight title, while the wait for Farsley – seven points clear at the summit – goes back much, much longer, way back to 1962 in fact.

Victory will move Farsley into a strong position with five games left, while the hosts will be mindful that a win would make them silverware favourites, with a favourable looking run-in of successive matches against relegation candidates Batley, Pudsey Congs, Cleckheaton and East Bierley before they finish the season at Pudsey St Lawrence.

Tomorrow’s business for Congs is very much related to survival, with a game at fellow strugglers Bierley coming at the perfect juncture according to club chairman Ralph Middlebrook.

Congs may remain bottom, but tightened up the relegation scrap with a crushing success over a listing Cleckheaton side last time out – with four teams firmly in the battle to stave off the drop.

They include third-from-bottom Bierley, just 11 points ahead of Congs.

Middlebrook said: “Let’s hope that there is no left-up in our endeavours. We are as numerically strong as we have ever been this season.

“It will be good to play East Bierley on Saturday and we will be there with bells on.”

Elsewhere, St Lawrence host Batley and Cleckheaton entertain Townville.

Third-placed Woodlands go to Bradford & Bingley. New Farnley visit Lightcliffe.

The race for promotion in Championship 1 is an intriguing one with Methley, Scholes and Wrenthorpe pitted in a three-horse race.

Ten points clear, Priestley Cup finalists Methley visit Bankfoot.

Scholes, who are level on points with third-placed Wrenthorpe, go to Bowling Old Lane. Wrens have home advantage against Undercliffe.

Championship 2 leaders Hartshead Moor go to Idle.