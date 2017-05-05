Bradford League Championship: Cracking ties thrown up in first round of Priestley Cup

THE OPENING round of the Priestley Cup on Sunday has certainly thrown up a fair few crackers.

One such round-one encounter takes place at Wagon Lane where holders Woodlands face hosts Bradford and Bingley, who have reserved their best for the famous old competition in recent years.

Methley's overseas batsman, Muhammad Akhlaq.

B&B won the trophy in 2015 and also prevailed in 2010 and another first-round clash not too far away also pits a couple of relatively recent winners together.

That takes place at South View Road where East Bierley, who were victorious in 2012, entertain Lightcliffe, who reigned supreme in the following year.

Elsewhere, 2014 winners Pudsey St Lawrence, whose hopes of a league and cup double floundered at the hands of Woodlands at Undercliffe last August, make the trip to Moorend to face Cleckheaton, who they beat in the 2014 showpiece to end Cleck’s quest for dual silverware.

After a tough start to the season, Pudsey Congs have been handed a tricky tie at Championship One outfit Wrenthorpe, on what has all the makings of being a key weekend of the season at a relatively early-season juncture for Babar Butt’s youthful side.

Hanging Heaton, desperate to get their hands on the Priestley Cup once again after last winning it way back in 1986, make the trip to Townville – in one of four all Premier Division ties.

Other ties see Methley visit Ossett and Yeadon go to Bankfoot. New Farnley host Baildon.

Action in Championship One on Saturday sees the top three of Scholes, Methley and Wrenthorpe all hit the road in their quest to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Scholes make the trip to winless Birstall, while Wrens – who totalled 323-7 in an imposing batting showing last weekend – visit another side yet to have lift off in 2017 in Baildon.

Methley, whose overseas batsman Muhammad Akhlaq has scored 243 runs in his first two league matches and has yet to be dismissed, go to Gomersal.

In Championship Two, a battle of two early-season pacesetters takes place as Northowram Fields play host to Hartshead Moor.