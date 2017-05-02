Bradford League: Captain Wreg Wood leads way for Wrenthorpe in emphatic win over Bankfoot

A RUNS harvest saw Wrenthorpe make an emphatic statement in a 189-run demolition of Bankfoot in Championship One.

Captain Greg Wood led the way with an excellent 95, putting on 140 for the fourth wicket with Luke Patel (59) as Wrens posted a huge 323-7.

Morley's Nathan Bromby attempts to take a Methley wicket in the weekend's heavy 10-wicket defeat. Picture: Steve Riding.

Replying, Bankfoot were dismissed for 134, with Jonathan Rudge (6-69) wreaking havoc as Wrens eased home for their second straight win.

Also flying high are Methley (69-0), who white-washed Morley (65) by 10 wickets, with Marcus Walmsley (3-6) and Shohail Raz (4-31) in the wickets.

Scholes (228-9) look intent on reclaiming their top-flight place, given early evidence and they claimed their second straight win with a thumping victory over Yeadon (85).

Yasir Ali (5-36) and Christian Jackson (4-20) made hay for the victors, with Akbar Badshah (52) in the runs. Mohammed Altaf took 4-42 for Yeadon.

Veteran Eric Austin’s 53 couldn’t prevent Birstall (156) from going down by five wickets to Undercliffe (157-5).

Hartshead Moor (217-8) are blazing an early trail in Championship Two and claimed their second big victory with a comprehensive 138-run win over neighbours Liversedge (79).

Main contributors were James Hardcastle (54), Mohammed Khan (37 and 3-7) and Danny Squire (3-23).

Spen Victoria (150) lost out by four wickets to Keighley (154-6), with the victors rallying superbly after being reduced to 32-6.

Altofts (273-4) produced an impressive show with the bat en route to a deserved 48-run success over Hunslet Nelson (225-8).

Luke Whitmore (92) starred for Altofts, puttong on 102 for the fourth wicket with Arkam Asif (66) in an excellent partnership.

Farrukh Alam (57) was also in the runs and then took centre stage with the ball, taking a match-winning 6-56.

Mohammed Iqbal (75) proved the highlight for Nelson in their innings.

Jordan Craven was unluckily dismissed for 99 in Hopton Mills’s 49-run success over Idle (222).