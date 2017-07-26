Bradford League: Captain Wood helps Cleck’ stop the rot with vital win

Have your say

A CAPTAIN’S performance from John Wood helped relegation-threatened Cleckheaton stop the rot with a key victory over fellow top-flight strugglers Batley.

Wood hit 39 in Cleck’s opening salvo of 201, but it was his feats with the ball which proved decisive as he took a fine 4-18 in a rare bowling stint to help dismiss Batley for 156 – to enable the Moorenders to move out of the bottom two.

Mally Nicholson (41) top-scored for Cleck, with Muhammad Shahnawaz (4-44) and Muhammad Khan (54) being Batley’s best.

Propping up the rest are Pudsey Congs (158-8), who lost out by 74 runs to Brayden Clark- inspired Townville (232-5).

Clark hit an unbeaten 100, well supported by Jonathan Booth (50), with Jack Hughes (6-41) providing the star turn with the ball. Jonathan Donnelly hit 55 not out for Congs, 17 points behind third-from-bottom Cleck.

A magic spell of 7-16 from Jonathan Rudge helped high-flying Championship One side Wrenthorpe dismiss Bowling Old Lane for just 34 in a game which lasted under 19 overs.

Joint leaders Scholes also raced to a remorseless victory in a nine-wicket romp against Bankfoot, dismissed for just 95.

Spinner Gareth Lee took a sparkling 6-15, with Shoukat Ali (42no) and Akbar Badshah (40no) then helping Scholes home for a 20-point haul.

Borthers Marcus Walmsley (76no) and Eddie Walmsley (58) helped Methley maintain the hear with a four-wicket triumph at Yeadon, for whom Steve Simpson (82) and James Todd (56) excelled with the bat.

Captain Oliver Halliday (5-35 and 32no) took the plaudits as Morley triumphed by five wickets against Gomersal, with Matthew Dowse (4-34) also in the wickets for the victors.

Struggling Birstall claimed their second win on the spin with a victory against Ossett to move off the bottom.

Eric Austin (94) top-scored, while Khalid Usman and Maaiz Khan took four wickets apiece for Ossett.

Awesome figures of 7-22 from Iain Wardlaw helped runaway Championship Two leaders Hartshead Moor blitz second-placed Hunslet Nelson for just 40 en route to a nine-wicket win.