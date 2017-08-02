Bradford League: Big shock as Methley make it to their first Priestley Cup final

IT was certainly a bittersweet weekend for Farsley.

The Red Laners, victorious in a key top-flight win over Pudsey St Lawrence on Saturday, suffered the flip side of the coin on the following day as their bid for a league and cup double was shattered in outstanding fashion by Championship One side Methley, who became the first side out of the top flight to reach the final.

Early success for Farsley as Methley's Grant Soames is out for a duck. PIC: Steve Riding

The Little Church Lane outfit reached their first Priestley Cup final and boosted their own hopes of league and cup silverware with a shock win – as they look to become the first side to win both the Priestley Cup and Jack Hampshire Cup.

Farsley were all out for 89, with just three players in double figures against Marcus Walmsley (4-19) and Muhammad Ahklaq (3-29).

Replying, it was far from plain sailing for Methley, who lost captain Grant Soames for a duck, the day after he hit a fine 133 not out to boost his side’s promotion hopes in a big win over Birstall.

Despite Chris Henry’s fine 5-21, Methley held their nerve to reach 90-8 and seal a famous weekend, which also saw promotion rivals Scholes and Wrenthorpe lose.

Methley will meet New Farnley in the final, with last season’s Heavy Woollen Cup winners proving too strong for Undercliffe in the other semi.

David Cummings (57), Simon Lambert (46) and Yorkshire’s Andrew Hodd (37) helped Farnley reach 214. Anas Mahmood took 5-42 for Undercliffe, while Zeeshan Qasim’s haul of 4-27 featured a hat-trick.

Replying, Undercliffe fell short at 182, ending their hopes of reaching the final, which is being staged at their Intake Road ground on August 27.

Meanwhile, Hartshead Moor and Wakefield St Michael’s also kept on course for a sweet league and cup double after booking their places in the final of the Jack Hampshire Cup.

Runaway Championship Two leaders Moor (146-4) – without talisman bowler Iain Wardlaw last weekend – comfortably beat Hunslet Nelson (143), while Conference front-runners St Michael’s (188-6) saw off Altofts (187-5).

The final is staged at Pudsey Congs on August 13.