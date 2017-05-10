Aire-Wharfe League: Team unity is the key at Colton says Glover

There Is a certain way of doing things at Colton, says new captain Tom Glover.

The promoted side chalked off their first win in the top division on Saturday by beating North Leeds by 125 runs thanks to contributions throughout the 11, a theme that Glover says is typical of the club.

Beckwithshaw batsman Oli Hodgkiss goes on the attack for against hosts Horsforth. PIC: Steve Riding

Former Wrenthorpe seamer Glover, who has taken over as captain from club stalwart Dan Gautrey just two weeks into the season, said the ‘muck-in’ mentality that saw them secure the second tier title last time out was a vital factor in Saturday’s win.

“There was no big match-winning performance, to be honest,” said Glover. “We all chipped in and contributed, and that’s something that happens often with us.

“Dan Wilbor (53) got us off to a great start with the bat, and Nigel Danby (57) and Brad Firn (31) put pressure on them later on with some big boundaries, but we had good contributions all the way down.”

Having posted 236-9 from their 50 overs, the bowlers went to work and rolled out the visitors for 111 thanks in the main to Jonathan Horner’s 4-10.

Beckwithshaw middle-order batsman Sam Moore in action at Horsforth. PIC: Steve Riding

“It was a really good all-round team performance, which was really pleasing.

“It was a game we had targeted, to be honest. We went into the first two games wanting to win obviously, but you don’t get much tougher than Bilton and then Otley and, having lost those games, we wanted to prove a point.

“The longer you go without that first win, the harder it gets, so it was an important win for us.”

Where many clubs dip into the cycle of recruitment following promotion, Colton stuck with the majority of the side that got them into the top tier, a decision Glover wholeheartedly supports.

“We had a look for an extra batsman but, in the end, it didn’t happen,” he said. “As it stands, we’ve got a competitive squad of 12 or 13 players, all of a similar ability, we all socialise together ad enjoy our cricket and I think that shows out on the pitch.”

Defeat leaves North Leeds second bottom, four points clear of Collingham, who were soundly beaten by pace-setting Burley.

On a sound batting pitch, Burley’s middle order made hay, with Nicky Bulcock striking 89, Ed Brown 76 and Jason Wright 47 on the way to 247-7. The ever-reliable Toby Jacklin took 5- 49 for Collingham before his side were dismissed for 190, James Brecknock scoring 93 and Shane Etherington taking 4-56.

Burley sit top alongside Beckwithshaw, who beat Horsforth. The champions made 193 despite the best efforts of Michael Kitson (8-38) and wicketkeeper Bailey Worcester, who took five catches. In reply, only Ollie Hardaker (38) got going as Horsforth were dismissed for 165.

Bilton won out by 25 runs in a low-scoring game against Otley. The Harrogate outfit recovered from 0-2 to 153 thanks to Andy Hawkswell’s 79. In reply, Otley fell for 128, overseas twirler Kiel Van Vollenhoven returning 5-27.

Pool secured their first win in 2017 with a thrilling run-chase against Guiseley, thanks in the main to Dave Paynter’s classy knock of 132 from 109 balls.

Wetherby League

A fine unbeaten century from Richard Ward helped Kirk Deighton to a crushing victory over Headingley Bramhope in Division One of the Wetherby League.

The reigning champions posted a massive 366-5, Ward making 112 not out, while Gavin Mills (60) and Jon Watkins (53) also showed good form. Chris Smith-Wicker took 4-59 for Bramhope, but they never looked likely to get close to their target and were dismissed for 148. Simon Dwyer claimed 3-20 as Deighton triumphed by 218 runs.

Hassan Hussain’s 86 was the cornerstone of Scarcroft’s 109-run success over Barwick-in-Elmet. The knock helped his side to 225-9, Rob Nicholls snapping up four wickets.

An impressive return of 5-8 from Imran Aziz then saw Barwick sent on their way for 116, despite Mitch Cullen’s 39.

South Milford got up and running for the season with a five-wicket win at rock-bottom Ledsham. Adam Rothera (39) was the only home batsman to make an impression in his team’s 104 all out, Dan White helping himself to 4-32.

Milford eased to 105-5 in reply, Peter Batty top scoring with 19 not out as Andrew Kelly did his best to hinder their progress with 4-21.

Hillam & Monk Fryston are still without a victory after capitulating on the road at Garforth Parish Church. James Allinson smashed 144 as the home team made their way to 280/5, despite 3-53 from Chris Carden. The visitors were then blown away for just 67, Damien Elliott’s unbeaten 27 at the end of the innings saving his side’s blushes to some extent as Darren Childe and Tom Conboy grabbed a trio of wickets each.

A total of 212 proved sufficient for early leaders Shadwell to overcome Rufforth.

Cameron Edwards led the way with a knock of 59 as Jim Ledgeway caused all sorts of problems with a spell of 6-36.

Plenty of Rufforth players made starts, but none could convert them into the big score needed to secure victory, opener Rich Exley’s innings of 34 their best effort. The away team were all out for 180, Tariq Muhammad claimed 4-42.

Second-placed Sicklinghall cruised to a 10-wicket win over Old Leodiensians. Andy Wood starred with 3-24 as the hosts were removed for 122, before hitting 54 not out alongside Martin Wood (60 not out) in Sicklinghall’s response.

Nidderdale League

Ouseburn’s hopes of defending their Theakston Nidderdale League title suffered another blow when they lost for the second week in succession, going down by 25 runs to Burton Leonard, writes RHYS HOWELL.

Replying to their visitors’ huge first innings score of 310-8, the men from Lightmire Lane produced a valiant effort, but eventually ended up short at 285-6.

Chris Morrison made 64 not out, Ben Jones 53 and Tom Parker 39, while Tom Stanley took 3-60. Earlier, Sam Crompton (126) and Dan Thirkell (101) had both hit superb centuries to leave Burton in a commanding position and set up a third victory in a row, despite Morrison claiming 4-39.

Birstwith lead the way in Division One after securing a third consecutive success of their own. In similar fashion to last weekend’s triumph over Ouseburn, a massive lower-order partnership saw Jon Millward’s troops compile a big total at Alne, as Dan Riley (108) and Pete Hardisty (61 not out) put on 153 for the sixth wicket.

The visitors had been 113-5 prior to the pair coming together, Edward Myers proving a menace with 4-32 for Alne. The men from the Magic Circle made a fantastic start to chasing down the daunting figure of 318-6, as openers Myers hit 75 and Tom Jackson 55 in an opening stand of 116.

It was all downhill from there for the home side as nine Alne wickets fell for just 62 runs.

Craig Robinson (4-43) and George Hirst (3-32) shone with the ball.

Darley also made it three victories from three with a six-wicket success at bottom -of-the-table Spofforth, who are still without a win.

The home side fared better with the bat than they have done in their opening two fixtures, an excellent 71 from James Roberts and 43 from skipper Steve Ward helping them to 199/7.

Darley eased home in 34.1 overs, however, unbeaten knocks of 64 from Brad Stephens and 63 from Rob Best seeing them reach 200/4.

Masham got off the mark for 2017 with a 22-run home triumph over Goldsborough.

Luke Tomlin (37) and Bailey McCourt (30) guided the hosts to 173/7, Kevin Wilks snapping up three wickets.

Ben Fielding then returned figures of 3-28 as Goldsborough were bowled out for 151, Jarrod McPhee top scoring with 42.

Helperby chalked up a second victory on the bounce when they they beat West Tanfield by seven wickets.

Batting first, Tanfield put 162/8 on the board, Stuart Clark and skipper Adam Hodgkinson both striking 38, while Luis Rees-Hughes and Matt Cavanagh each claiming a trio of dismissals.

A half-century from skipper Sam Dabin guided Hampsthwaite to a six-wicket win at Knaresborough Forest.

Several Forest batsmen made starts, but none of them could convert them into big scores as they closed on 163/9, Australian Aaron Brunner top scoring with 25.

Dabin, Luke Manion, George Beeley, Chris Beeley and James Warwick all bagged two wickets apiece for Hampsthwaite, before they reached 166/4 with the bat.

Warwick (36) and Andrew Taylor (33) added to Dabin’s 63 not out as the visitors wrapped things up in 37 overs.