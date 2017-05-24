Aire-Wharfe League: Frustrated Hudson hits out at current points system

Beckwithshaw stalwart Stuart Hudson has lambasted the powers that be in the Aire Wharfe League for a lack of progression after the weekend’s fixtures were ravaged by the weather.

His side were one of the few teams to achieve any bonus points under the current structure, but, having dominated their match against Rawdon, Hudson was frustrated with their share of the spoils.

“It’s a game we would have won if we’d had another two overs, and we’ve effectively got fewer points than some teams get for losing,” he said.

“The league need to start looking at more progressive scoring systems such as the Duckworth Lewis. In this day and age, when every game is scored on an iPad and every club has internet access, we need to be able to push club cricket on. When you give up your Saturday and get so close to a result, it’s very frustrating.”

The reigning champions bowled Rawdon out for 134 in just 32 overs to give themselves a huge chance. Those chances would have been improved greatly had it not been for Ahmad Raja and Ryan Gladwin, who scored 38 and 40 respectively.

In reply, ’Shaw skipper Alex Lilley provided huge fireworks and almost saw his side over the line, with a 70 not out from just 43 balls. He received little support, however, and Beckwithshaw finished 20 runs short.

But despite the disappointment, Hudson is confident about Beckwithshaw’s chances of defending their title this season, and played down the losses of Yasir Ali and Ishtikkar Hussain to Follifoot in the off-season.

“It’s given us a slightly better balanced side, to be honest,” he said. “We’ve got three genuine bowlers not forcing the captain’s hand to give them a bat.

“The skipper’s job can be made very difficult when everyone bats and bowls. Ish and Yas are quality players, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s allowed some other players to step up and take responsibility for our own performances.”

Elsewhere, there were 55 overs played at Collingham, where the home side managed 157-6 from their 50 against Otley. There were starts all the way down the order, including 30 from overseas player Kuda Samunderu, 29 for Luke Kilby and 28 not out for skipper Steve James. Nathan Goldthorp took 3-41.

Otley’s reply was kept to only five overs before the rain halted proceedings, however, with the score on 22-0, meaning they took six points to Collingham’s five.

Both teams achieved an extra bonus point in the match between Bilton and North Leeds, with North Leeds 129-3 after 40 overs. Skipper Andy Carson top scored with 53 for the away team, and George Wales was well set on 39 not out when the heavens opened. Colton got to 7-0 after four overs at Pool. The other Division A games between Horsforth and Burley, and Ilkley and Guiseley, were cancelled altogether.

Very little action was completed in the second tier, but there was a solitary result in the third division, where Bardsey knocked off Alwoodley’s 91 with just four wickets down.

Henry Wainman blew out the bottom order with a devastating spell of 5-8, before Christian White took each of the Bardsey poles with a splendid return of 4-46.