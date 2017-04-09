Nicola Adams eager for her first fight in Leeds for two decades

Nicola Adams is relishing the chance to fight in her home city of Leeds for the first time in over 20 years after a successful debut win over Argentina’s Virginia Carcamo on Saturday night.

Promoter Frank Warren has already inked in May 13 at the First Direct Arena for Adams’ second professional bout and her first since her amateur debut at a smoke-filled working men’s club in 1997. Adams, who was 13 years old at the time, said she could recall little about the occasion other than her opponent’s name – Claire Newton – the fact she gave her two standing counts, and how the crowd’s cigarette smoke caught in her throat.

Nicola Adams (left) against Virginia Noemi Carcamo in the International Flyweight Contest at Manchester Arena. (Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire)

Her return promises to be a wholly more glamorous affair as she looks to move swiftly through the ranks and build towards topping her career with a professional world title.

Adams said: “I remember my last fight in Leeds – I was 13 years old and I was excited. I got into the ring doing the Ali Shuffle and I was trying to emulate Prince Naseem with the switch-hitting and everything.

“It was in an old working men’s club against a girl called Claire Newton. This will be the first time I’m going back since then, so it will be a real homecoming for me.”

Adams, introduced as ‘The Lioness’ and boxing without a headguard for the first time, took some time to get into her stride against the rugged Carcamo but the outcome of the contest was never in doubt.

Opening up with some trademark slick and accurate shots in the last two of four scheduled rounds, Adams earned a deserved 40-36 shut-out points win from referee Steve Gray.

Admitting her display was far from perfect, the 34-year-old Adams believes she can continue to mature into a much better professional fighter under the guidance of trainer Virgil Hunter in San Francisco.

Adams added: “I just need to learn to settle down a bit more – I really wanted the stoppage so I was going for it, but Virgil said they will come when I start to get more experience.

“I’m learning new things and taking it a little bit at a time.

Nicola Adams (left) celebrates victory over Virginia Noemi Carcamo in the International Flyweight Contest at Manchester Arena. (Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire)

“Now I know what it’s like to box without a headguard and in the third and fourth rounds you saw the ring-rust come off a bit more.”

Warrenconfirmed a world title bid is still very much part of the short-term plan for Adams.

He said: “We’ll get to Leeds and continue to build up the rounds and see where we go.

“The atmosphere is going to be unbelievable there and I’m sure this young lady is going to win a world title soon.”