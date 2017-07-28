Hull’s Campbell to fight unbeaten Linares in Los Angeles

Luke Campbell will fight Jorge Linares for the WBA and WBC lightweight belts in Los Angeles on September 23.

The 2012 Olympic champion, from Hull, has signed up for the toughest test of his professional career against the three-division champion from Venezuela.

Linares is best known to British fight fans for beating Anthony Crolla on two separate occasions.

“It’s an honour to be fighting Jorge Linares for the WBA World title, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine titles in one of the biggest fights in the division,” Campbell said.

“I’ve worked my way from Olympic champion to the number one spot in the WBA and WBC rankings, and I feel now is the time to take my chance.”

Linares has a 42-3-0 record, with Campbell a 17-1-0 one.

Frank Warren has “guaranteed” Tyson Fury will reclaim the world heavyweight title after dismissing suggestions he has retired. The 28-year-old sparked speculation surrounding his future when, not for the first time, he appeared to announce the end of his career by writing on social media he had reached “the end”.

“Thanks to all the fans that supported and believed in me along the way,” he also wrote. “Hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.”

However Warren, who had planned to promote Fury’s return to the ring earlier this month until the postponement of his hearing following his charge with the alleged use of a prohibited substance by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), believes he will fight on.

Warren said: “He’s guaranteed to win these titles back. He’s a fighting man. Boxing misses him. He’s a character; more importantly he can fight, and he’s missing boxing. He would miss boxing; it’d be a tragedy if he wasn’t to fight again because he’s got a lot still to give.”