GALLERY - Relive how Josh Warrington retained his WBC title in Leeds against Kiko Martinez

JOSH WARRINGTON scored a points win over Spaniard Kiko Martinez to retain his WBC international featherweight title at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old extended his unbeaten record to 25 fights with a dominant display against the former world title challenger, but had to settle for a majority decision victory.

LONG NIGHT: Josh Warrington puts in a long left-arm jab against Kiko Martinez in front of his hometown crowd at the First Direct Arena, Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty

Warrington’s win was greeted by raucous acclaim from his home city fans, who had been earlier cheered Nicola Adams to a stoppage win in her second professional fight.

Click on Dave Clay’s slideshow at the top of this page to see a selection of James Hardisty’s pictures from another memorable night.

READ MORE - REPORT: Warrington retains WBC international featherweight title

READ MORE - ‘I’ve never felt better’ insists Nicola Adams after impressive Leeds win