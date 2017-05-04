Search

Bowls: Super Singles delight for Lally as Gaunt and Deegan clinch Middleton Pairs title

Gareth Lally, left, with Danny Towning.

GARETH LALLY saw off Danny Towning 21-19 in an exciting Super Singles final at South Leeds Cons.

After six ends, the scores were level at 4-4. By the 15th end, the players still could not be separated with the scores at 11-11.

Towning then scored four shots without reply to lead 15-11, but not to be outdone, Lally replied with a six-point break to take the lead at 17-15.

Then the scores went to 17-17, 18-18, 19-19 as the final drew to an exciting climax. Lally then claimed one shot at the next end to lead 20-19. At the next end, Lally was holding two shots and Towning with his last bowl rested the nearest side bowl. It then came down to a measure to see who was closest and Lally won the measure by the slightest of margins to win the game 21-19.

Elsewhere, Linda Gaunt and Sandra Deegan claimed the Middleton Community Pairs title thanks to a 21-14 victory over David Beardsworth and Ken Lee in the final. It was a very even start to the final with the two pairs level at 12-12 after seven ends.

Gaunt and Deegan then claimed six points over the next three ends to lead 18-12. Beardsworth and Lee came back to trail 18-14 but Gaunt and Deegan got the three shots needed to win the game at the next end 21-14.

Thanks must go to the Middleton Community ladies Doris, Hazel and Norma for their excellent catering.

The Marsden Pairs takes place on Sunday at Burley Park. The entry fee is £10 per pair and the scratch time 10am.

The event is open to all bowlers affiliated to Leeds and District CGBA and is sponsored by Doris Ruddock.

