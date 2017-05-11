Bowls: Seehra and Walder take Marsden title

Harry Seehra and Simon Walder claimed victory in the Marsden Pairs, defeating Danny Towning and Paul Tobin 21-15 in an entertaining final.

Towning and Tobin took an early lead and were 4-2 up after the fourth end.

However, by the 11th end Seehra and Walder had levelled the match at 9-9 and went on to open up a commanding lead at 17-9 over the next six ends.

Towning and Tobin then produced a mini-fightback to trail just 20-15 but Seehra and Walder got the shot they required at the next end to claim victory and lift the Marsden Trophy.

The winning pair are pictured right with event sponsor Doris Ruddock.

Thanks must go to Burley Park for hosting the event and providing refreshments and also to Doris Ruddock for her sponsorship.