Well-beaten Force fail to recover from a poor start at Glasgow

Leeds Force were punished for a poor first quarter as they went down 92-61 in the Scottish capital against the Glasgow Rocks, writes Arif Ahmed.

Having put up just sevenpoints in the opening quarter they faced an enormous task to turn the game in their favour.

A run of 13 points from the hosts out them in control of the game as Leeds had to chase for the rest of the contest.

Leeds perked up in the second offensively but not defensively as Glasgow were finding the basket with ease.

Yorkshire Evening Post columnist Rob Marsden and Jermaine Sanders were the only players to put up the 20 points for the Force in the second quarter.

The third took the same pattern as the second with the Force struggling to cope with the Rocks attack with Hayden Lescault top scoring for the Scottish side.

Leeds were missing key players in Rob Sandoval and Jack Isenbarger who didn’t make the trip north of the border.

There was little action in the final quarter as just 27 points were put up in the final 10 minutes.

Late triples from Isaac Mourier and Eddie Matthew reduced the gap which stood at a game high 37 points.

The two sides meet again in a week’s time where coach Newby will be expecting a much better performance from his team.