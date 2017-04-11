Rob Marsden: Leeds Force in bid to Rock Glasgow’s chances

Well that was another tough defeat to take against the London Lions on Sunday, going down 100-83.

Conceding triple figures points again is so frustrating.

The thing was it was such a close game for the most part. We were always in the game but they just pulled away in the final five minutes, that’s what makes it hard to take.

Don’t get me wrong, they are a very good team and personally I think they can cause a few upsets in the play-offs.

So in one way it is pleasing to see that we can mix it with teams like London and having beaten them last time out we thought we could do it again.

We kept up with them from the beginning. Their three-point shooting early was incredible, their first five baskets all came from beyond the arc.

That did knock us a little but not as much as I think it would have done earlier in the season.

We became aggressive in attack and managed to get right back into the game with some triples of our own.

In the second it was much of the same. There was very little to separate us and it’s fair to say w were the better side in the second quarter.

Jermaine Sanders and Jack Isenbarger were the driving force for us to get points on the board so at half-time being level at 51 points, we were still confident in executing our plan.

On reflection, the Lions shaded the third quarter but it was not like they were well ahead like in the first .

We were only one possession behind them so it was still a close game. Jack’s (Isenbarger) four-point play in the final moments was so important for us.

They were ahead by seven before that so I think if they had that kind of margin going into the last it would have given them the confidence to kick on.

I think we tired in the fourth quarter. We gave everything in the game but I do think there were a lot of empty tanks.

That is no excuse but to be pushed that much by London and not being blessed with a deep roster, it does have an effect.

They over powered us in the end and that is disappointing that the effort we put into the game went unrewarded.

Everyone on the roster contributed and players like Armand Anebo and Disraeli Lufadeju played extremely well.

When you look at the scoreboard and you see the Lions put up 100 points and on your own floor and you reflect on the game, you think how is that right?

I wasn’t happy with my own performance putting up just four points. I know I am much better than that. Especially with the time I was out on the floor. But we have to put that game in the past and I think we have. Training has been hard but good, everyone looks up for the trip to Glasgow on Friday night. I think we match-up really well with Glasgow and recently the games have been so close, down to a point at times.

I think now it’s time we get the bounce of the ball and we can come away with the win, especially at this stage in the season.

There are not many games left in the season and we want to put up as many wins as we can.

So we are looking to make it a Good Friday for us – and not so much for the Glasgow Rocks.

Interview: Arif Ahmed