Leeds Force 83 London Lions 100: Force fall as Lions roar to victory in the final quarter

Leeds force fell to a high-scoring defeat in their penultimate home game of the 2016-17 BBL season.

Already out of the play-off equation after a difficult campaign, Force were still optimisitic of claiming a prized scalp, much like they had done when they visited the Copper Box in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and shocked the play-off bound Lions earlier in the season.

But Matt Newby’s side were unable to replicate that magic at the Carnegie Sports Arena yesterday afternoon, despite matching their visitors for the entirity of the first half.

Force and the Lions were locked at 51 points apiece at the interval after London shaded the first quarter by two points, and Leeds the second by the same margin.

London then crept ahead in the third quarter, edging three points in front, before accelerating away in the final stanza of what was a free-flowing game.

Jermaine Sanders top-scored for the Force with 25 points, and adding six rebounds.

Jack Isenbarger added 17 points while Disraeli Lufadeju added 11 points and five rebounds.

Force stay 11th in the 12-team league with three games remaining in the season, one of which is a final game on their home court against the Glasgow Rocks on Friday, April 21.