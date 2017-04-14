Force eager to shock the Rocks

Coach Matt Newby has challenged his side to end the season on a high starting with a victory over Glasgow Rocks tonight (7.30pm).

Force have three games left in the season after failing to break into the top eight for a second year. Despite the disappointment of not making the play-offs, Newby is still keen for his side to pick up as many points as they can.

“There is still a lot to play for,” he said. “The season hasn’t finished yet; if we can pick up wins before the end of the season we can take confidence into next season.”

The teams have met twice so far this season – once in the league and in the BBL Cup – with the Rocks picking up the win in both games, though Force forward, Jermaine Sanders, put up a combined total of 36 points and hopes a repeat performance.

“The games against them have been hard but I think we can beat them,” said Sanders. “We played on their floor before and we played well. I think we were unlucky at times but we have to end the season strong and if we can put up the same kind of numbers as before then I think we will be fine.”

Newby agrees: “I think we match up really well against them. The games have been close recently but they seem to take the points. When we go up there, hopefully we will be the ones coming away with the win instead of them.”

Rocks sit fifth in the table and have picked up just one win in their last eight games. Despite the poor run, Newby isn’t taking the game any easier: “They are still a strong roster. You don’t just become a bad side and with the play-offs round the corner they will be looking to change that run.

“We can’t take that into account, they will be looking to beat us and if we aren’t at our best they will make us pay.”

After a defeat to the London Lions last Sunday, Sanders is calling on his team-mates to take the positives and implement them tonight: “There was a lot to take from the London game. I thought we played really well. It was close until the last few minutes; that’s where we lost it. If we can go to the end we can beat any team.”

One team will come away with the win and it will give that side a huge boost as, combined, there has only been two wins in the last 10 games for these two sides.