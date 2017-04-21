Force are rocked by agonising late defeat

Leeds Force suffered the narrowest of defeats to the Glasgow Rocks in their final BBL home game of the season as they went down 72-70 in the final seconds, writes ARIF AHMED.

Leeds Force suffered the narrowest of defeats to the Glasgow Rocks in their final BBL home game of the season as they went down 72-70 in the final seconds.

The scores were level with two seconds left on the clock when Glasgow’s Kieron Achara threw in a deep two to silence the capacity Leeds crowd.

When the two last week the Rocks blew the Force out in Glasgow – but it wasn’t as easy for the Rocks this time round.

Glasgow were in control of the game from the first as they held an eight-point lead after the first 10 minutes.

A week ago the Force’s slow start made it an almost impossible task of getting something from that game.

But this week a much- changed side that has been hit by injuries, kept pace with the visitors in an open quarter.

The second was a low-scoring affair but the Rocks pushed their lead out to 12 by time the half-time buzzer sounded.

It was the third when the game sprung into life as the Force came out of the traps going on a 15-4 run thanks to triples from Eddie Matthew and Jermaine Sanders.

Achara and Neil Watson tried to burst the Leeds bubble with two quick baskets, but the Force hit back with two more triples to level the game at 50-50.

Sanders then made his triple stick to give the hosts the lead for the first time in the game as the crowd sensed an incredible comeback.

A late Achara basket gave Glasgow a one-point lead going into the final quarter.

Matthew gave the Force the lead again thanks to another basket from beyond the arc and that was backed up by a great block defensively from Sanders to maintain the lead.

Glasgow pushed out to a nine point lead mid quarter as they thought they had a big enough lead.

But Matthew had other ideas as another two triples from him and a triple from Sanders with 2 seconds on the clock raised the roof.

Heartbreakingly Achara managed to wriggle free of his marker and sunk a basket to give the visitors the win just before the final buzzer sounded.