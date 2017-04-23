Cheshire Phoenix 128 Leeds Force 77: Force go out with whimper as red-hot Phoenix party

Leeds Force were embarrassed in the final game of the BBL league season as they lost away to the Cheshire Phoenix 128-77, writes ARIF AHMED.

Force ended the season with a whimper as they suffered their heaviest defeat of the campaign by losing by a margin of 51.

It’s been the bain of Leeds’ year and it continued again with Force starting slowly, and on this occasion it cost them their sixth 100+ defeat of the season.

Cheshire started fantastically well as they raced to a 13-2 lead with only Jermaine Sanders managing a basket in the opening exchanges for the visitors.

Phoenix added to the lead by going on a 13-1 run as they took control of the game halfway through the opening quarter.

By the end of the 1st Force were 39-12 down.

Leeds did improve offensively, scoring more baskets in the 2nd but they couldn’t keep the back door closed as they found themselves 36 points adrift by the halfway stage with the score at 76-40.

The second half became an exhibition match for Cheshire as they put on the younger players from their roster but that didn’t stop the assault on Force’s basket.

By the end of the 3rd, Phoenix hit the century mark with ease as they extended the lead to a massive 42 points with the scoreboard reading 101-59.

The final quarter of the regular season couldn’t end quickly enough for Leeds as Phoenix went into party mode.

Cheshire even had a basket disallowed for a player deliberately missing a basket to set himself up for a dunk of the glass.

There was no let-up as Phoenix continued to attack Force’s basket with complete ease.

The defeat ends a disappointing season for Leeds Force, who finished 11th of 12 teams on the ladder, picking up eight wins and suffering 25 losses.