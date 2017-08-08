Yorkshire club are ‘best of the best’

Not many trophies have eluded the array of superstar anglers that have represented Barnsley and District over the past 40 years. Last week its next generation filled one of the few vacant spaces in the cabinet and completed the full set.

Representing England as its top club team, Barnsley this time made no mistakes to be crowned the best of the very best. The 37th World Club Angling Championships were held on the Aisne Saint Quentin Canal in Northern France with 23 other nations all fighting to take home the crown.

After a week’s solid practice the venue which was very similar in width and depth to South Yorkshire’s Stainforth and Keadby canal, gave the team whose anglers are all Stainy experts, the perfect platform to lift the trophy for the first time.

Concentrating on two short lines of four and nine metres targeting roach and perch and balling a longer bream/skimmer line at 13 metres worked perfectly, as the team took top points on both days.

Congratulations have to go to the full squad, but with a special mention for captain Glen Lawrence who I know after seven previous attempts wanted this more than any other.

Drennan Barnsley Blacks 2017 World Club Angling Champions – I suppose all Yorkshire can live with that!

After the recent barbel boom on the tidal River Wharfe, thoughts of the mega match catches being a flash in the pan were put to bed last week as the species again went on the rampage in Leeds and District’s Joe Woodham Memorial held on its Ulleskelf venue.

Though the individual winner’s weights were lower, it was agreed that this match was probably as good as any in the past with definitely the most individual barbel caught by anglers all through the length.

Airborough’s Terry Morgan took top honours from a peg at the bottom of the railway field with five whiskers for 26lb and Aidie Bolton on the next peg also had five for 23lb, over 20 pound of small barbel were needed to make the main prize list with double figures of the same species being very average.

I wrote recently that specialist anglers can benefit from following match anglers’ catches and the pegs that are producing the larger target species. It worked the other way last week as I learned that a little used swim on the Ure that I had personally been prebaiting and doing quite well from, was tried on a Leeds midweek open.

Bradford’s Craig Turbitt followed my pellet and boily feed with a bunch of maggots to produce two savage bites and a winning 17lb that included a stunning barbel of 10-2, I just hope he knows the unwritten rule of any help to catch a Yorkshire double is always rewarded with a complimentary pint.

A bad day turned into a good one for Leeds star Steve Raper competing in the latest Bradford No 1 Calder League, arriving at his peg above Pear Tree Bridge to a local boat regatta and canoe splash down, he thought his chances had gone after hours of noise and crunching over the shallow gravels. No-one told the fish they don’t like disturbance as Steve had a red letter day winning with a brilliant float caught 19lb of chublets and grayling.

Results

World Club Championships St Quentin Canal France: 1, Drennan Barnsley Blacks (England) 58pts 42kg 418g; 2, Lempaalan KK Colmic (Finland) 70pts 41kg 440g; 3, Team SPP87 (France) 76pts 43kg 441g; 4, Oltrano Colmic (Italy) 76pts 37kg 667g; 5, Team Fishdream ( Ukraine) 91pts 38kg 987g.

Bradford No 1 Calder League Mirfield: 1, S Raper 19lb; 2, C Turbitt 13-12; 3, S Haigh 12-10; 4, D Taylor 12-08; 5, J Vickerman 12-03.

Joe Woodham Memorial Ulleskelf: 1, Terry Morgan 26-12; 2, Adrian Bolton 23-14; 3, Bob Foster 21-06.

Leeds & District Midweek R.Ure Aldwark: 1, C Turbitt 17-00; 2, N Thewliss 9-14; 3, D Miles 9-06; 4, D Gill 9-02.

Moor Monkton Pools Midweek Rover: 1, L Myers 156-14; 2, A Bull 151-01; 3, S Brown 148-08; 4, A Middleton 112-11.

Moor Monkton Match Pool: 1, L Myers 74-10; 2, D Wright 73-11; 3, S Mazza 61-02; 4, S Cromie 60-08.

Kippax Park Lapwing: 1, P Cromie 130-04; 2, N Carr 126-01; 3, S Pearson 119-13; 4, J Whiteley 106-02; 5, J Simms 102-01.

Osprey Kippax Park: 1, S Pearson 151-13; 2, A Broomhead 109-12; 3, J Wake 82-01; 4, P Cromie 70-12.

Aire Calder Canal Whitley to Heck: 1, N Thewliss 17-04; 2, D Armitage 15-10; 3, N Hirst 13-00; 4, M Wood 12-05.

Yorkshire Tykes Poppleton R/H: 1, Sean Slater 86-04; 2, Tony Glew 84-10; 3, Geoff Vasey 81-02.

Three Hour Thrash Poppleton: 1, Gav Peak 152-04; 2, Pete Newall 123-08; 3, Steve Pearson 105-02.

Park Piscatorials Brafferton Spring: 1, A Roze 78-05; 2, T Spooner 49-01; 3, A Jackson 41-03.

White Horse AC Viking Fox: 1, P Smolka 95-08; 2, D Brier 75-08; 3, G Raper 57-00; 4, P Sharp 52-08.

JT Rodgers Forest Lane Furlong: 1, A Smith 98-02; 2, S Phelan 90-15; 3, D Shaw 83-10.

Leeds Liverpool Canal Rodley: 1, J Mason 36-13; 2, P Woods 8-10; 3, B Mason 7-10; 4, R Thorne 4-04.

Yarnbury AC 2 Day East Stoke: 1, S Worley 26-04; 2, R Juniper 23-02; 3, A Addy 21-00.

X Gates AC Forest Lane: 1, S Kay 69-14; 2, M Johnson 69-00; J Bacon 60-04.

@ Raker High Bank: 1, D Utley 61-00; 2, S Kay 49-08; 3, J Dudley 33-12.

DragonA/CatTorne Bank Fisheries: 1, K Legg, golden peg 91-5; 2, T Doyle 89-7; 3, D Doyle 79-3; 4, A Paton 72-11.

Armley AC at Kippax Lapwing: 1, D Fish 79-13; 2, C Greenwood 64-4; 3, P Howard 64-3; 4, J Levery 47-3.

Viking Saturday Open: (Hawk Pond): 1, T Reeves 112-2; 2, L Hardcastle 103-14; 3, N Taylor 98-4; 4, F Williamson 83-9.

Viking Saturday Open: (Deer Pond): 1 C Graham 87-7; 2, F Williamson 84-9; 3, A Worthington 68-11; 4, R Scott 65-13.

Harehills Libs (Viking Hawk): 1, D Ring 80-8; 2, D Welch 79-0; 3, P Wheelhouse 54-0.

Spring Close Old boys (Viking Deer): 1 J Chapman 133-15; 2, L Varley 121-8; 3, R Scott 85-7; 4, V Rookes 71-8.

White Horse (Armley) AC (Viking Fox): 1, P Smolka 95-8; 2, D Briers 75-8; 3, G Raper 57-0; 4, P Sharpe 52-8.

South Leeds Cons (Viking Hawk): 1 A Longbottom 98-0; 2, B Stanley 85-1; 3, D Jackson 82-1. 4, G Williamson 73-8.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey 07967000746.

Poppleton :Saturday Open, pools £15. draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscars draw 8.30, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 Pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Saturday Open, Hawk Pond, 30 pegs, £16, 01405 785206.

Tollerton Ponds: Open Match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs) contact 01347 838115.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills, Leeds & Liverpool Canal: contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 Pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open 50 Pegs draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Monday

Woodlands: Over-50s, 30 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: Over-60s, 30 Pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: Over-50s, tickets £16 contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: Over 50’s Draw 10.00am, tickets £10.00, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, Draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscars draw 8.30, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: Open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday evening, draw car park 5.00pm, pools £11 contact Roger 01904 737279.