Angling: Fisheries flying high in tip-top condition

Fisheries Management teams, contractors and angling volunteers have been a common site on venues around the county over the past weeks as the weather allows for the unseen and taken-for-granted maintenance needed to keep fisheries in tip-top condition.

Leeds & District’s river venue, Moor Monkton on Nidd, was the first to benefit from willing club members providing a new safe-from-horse-and-cows car-parking area.

Moor Monkton Pools has received new and safer fishing platforms, including wheelchair access. The pools have also received a number of pristine pasty carp ready for the warmer weather.

The club’s Kippax Park Osprey lake also benefited from an unexpected stocking of small carp and big skimmers from its recently relinquished trout lake.

Meanwood’s Tony Hewson proved the fish were more than happy in their new environment, winning the next match on the newly stocked water with over 100lb. Flagship specimen water, Knotford lagoon, has also seen major changes with the Leeds club financing new walkways, stands and car parking around the 20-acre lake.

Like the big associations, private fishery owners are having to dig deep to provide and protect fish stocks, as I witnessed on a recent health and stock-check netting. Mandy Parr, owner of the small but prolific Weeton Lake, got the good news she had been waiting for as the net team proved her stocks were above average and in fantastic condition.

Having just received and read the past month’s trout returns, it’s obvious that Yorkshire Water’s Washburn Valley Fishery is again the place to visit whether you’re a complete casting novice or an all-round fly-fishing superstar.

From Fewston alone, just 162 rod returns added up to a staggering total of 1,118 rainbows and blues caught, with 39 over three pounds, three over five pound, two beating six pounds and the month’s heaviest a brute at 8-05 that fell to a green tadpole fished by Mr R Wolstenholme,.

Best flies are, without doubt, buzzers, nymphs and tadpoles.

Predictions for the upper reservoir Thruscross are good as the warmer weather encourages improving fly-life hatches, a pioneering eight anglers showing that the big browns will feed at the right times of day with returns of 33 fish being banked.

Lower down the system, Swinsty’s coarse fishermen are seeing an improvement as the dry weather sees the lake levels dropping and water temperatures rise around the margins.

Average bags are now 16lb with roach, skimmers and perch dominating, and most fish falling to the expected feeder variations. Close by, and connected by the tiny river Washburn, the Wharfe below Poole Bridge has woken up and is now providing trout anglers who prefer waters with pace, good sport to the humble worm.

Intentional quality wild brownies are showing in good numbers below the bridge to Castley Lane, though those fishing the section have reported accidental chub to 5lb – a bit of a nuisance!

A few miles downstream, the low-river level seems to have moved the resident trout from their Linton Bridge home and anglers fly and spinner fishing the venue have struggled for a take.

That said, like Poole-in-Wharfedale, accidental chub and pike can break a blank.

The whole system needs a good flush through to liven things up.

Results

Mahons Festival River Erne Fermanagh: 1, T Hopkins 72kg-060; 2, S Hemingray 64kg-700; 3, B Ude 62kg-400; 4, N Mallinson 54kg-950; 5, B Nudd 52kg-830.

Diawa Feeder Challenge Szeged Hungary: 1, S Ringer England 30kg-440; 2, T Vegh Hungary 27kg-840; 3, Z Varga Hungary 27kg-510.

York Nomads Poppleton: 1, G Shephardson 74-14; 2, D Pollitt 55-04; 3, D Scratchard 51-06.

Starbeck AC Poppleton Railway: 1, R Bradshaw 133-00; 2, K Bell 119-06; 3, A Murray 106-05.

AJ Tackle Viking Hawke: 1, T Horncastle 96-09; 2, L Grimmet 89-15; 3, W Nok 72-15; 4 N Brown 67-09.

Kippax Park Lapwing: 1, P Carter 85-05; 2, B Rymer 69-13; 3, J Redmond 67-15.

Kippax Park Lapwing: 1, S Pearson 119-04; 2, T Hewson 72-04; 3, P Cromie 57-09.

Osprey Lake KP: 1, T Hewson 105-03; 2, J Lawrence 83-10; 3, N Rymer 66-03.

Osprey Lake KP: 1, J Wake 73-10; 2, J Lowther 55-05; 3, M Shorter 48-01.

Moor Monkton JT Spring Series Cyprio: 1, M Hare 56-15; 2, L Smith 51-13; 3, B Hustwaite 50-03; 4 D Wright 47-03.

Moor Monkton Pools Front Lake: 1, S Brown 84-10; 2, A Bull 51-12; 3, G Wright 44-15.

Julia Biggins Memorial Southfield Res: 1, T Biggins 36-06; 2, D Conboy 34-08; 3, R Richardson 32-10.

JT Rodgers Summer League Tollerton: 1, D Watson 40-10; 2, S Phelan 33-08; 3, D Shaw 32-04.

Mirfield AC Aire & Calder Rawcliffe Bridge: 1, S Clegg 36-10; 2, P Wilson 30-06; 3, K Hobson 23-00; 4, G Binns 14-03; 5, G Brown 12-07.

Spring League Round 4 Aire & Calder Heck: 1, D Miles 14-00; 2, S Wright 13-00; 3, S Crossley 10-08; 4, B Jackson 8-04; 5, P Austin 7-14.

Bradford No1 Backhouse Cup Raskelf: 1, A Jacques 32-04; 2, B Scott 30-15; 3, A Fox 29-13; 4, J Vickerman 27-03; 5, R Langley 24-11.

Colton Sports, Viking Fox: 1, I Asquith 76-08; 2, M Durkin 42-03; 3, K Gale 37-11; 4, D Stainthorpe 35-06.

White Horse AC Ben-Lee Lakes: 1, P Doyle 37-02; 2, J Jones 34-10; 3, R Beaumont 26-02; 4, D Brier 15-04.

Park Piscatorials, Brafferton: 1, C Broadley 16-09; 2, D Gunby 11-00; 3, I Gray 9-01.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey, contact 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Hawk Pond, 30 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01405 860764.

Tollerton Ponds: open match, all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs), contact 01347 838115.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall, contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal, contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday open, 50 pegs, draw 11am cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Monday

Woodlands: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: over-60s, 30 pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: over-50s, draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.