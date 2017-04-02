Woman taken to hospital after blaze at Leeds city centre flat

A WOMAN was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after an fire at a flat in Leeds city centre this morning.

Fire crews were called following reports of a smell of burning and smoke coming out of a flat in York Place just before 4am today. (Sun April 2)

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman, said: "This was a pan left unattended, that had boiled dry, the flat was heavily smoke logged, a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke.

"The female occupant was led to safety by fire service personnel, she was taken to hospital by ambulance suffering with smoke inhalation."