Runner Steve clocks up 2,016 miles for Jane Tomlinson Appeal

FUNDRAISER Steve Irving has achieved his goal of running 2,016 miles in 2016 to raise money for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Mr Irving, of Yeadon, completed the popular Leeds Christmas 10K event to mark the successful conclusion of he remarkable challenge het set at the start of the year.

And Mr Irving, from Yeadon, Leeds, clocked off the bulk of the miles in a 10-year-old pair of trainers that until 2013 had lain largely unused in a cupboard at his home.

His year of running clocked up an impressive £1,445 which for the appeal, which will go to support children’s and cancer charities across the region.

The 37-year-old took part in more than 40 events including a string of 10Ks organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, half marathons in Leeds and Sheffield and the Yorkshire Marathon in York.

He said: “There were times when some of the running was tough but those old trainers helped me get through and raising funds for such a fantastic cause spurred me on.”

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/Stephen-Irving2016miles