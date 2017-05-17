Young Leeds motorcyclist’s speedway success

A Horsforth boy has soared up the ranks of a motorcycling league after discovering his talent only months ago.

Callum Gill, 11, of Storey Lane, is currently 7th in the British Youth Speedway Championship – a type of biking sport where riders have no breaks and have to turn left at corners of the track.

His dad David Gill, 48, said that he came home from work one day to find that the Horsforth School pupil had carved a speedway route into the garden.

He said: “I couldn’t believe how well he was riding this bike. We never thought he would get as far as he has got. He seems to be just so natural.

“He’s certainly got potential at being a British champion.”

The youngster last took to the track at Rye House in London on Sunday, where he fought back from a fall to retain his current position in the league. He hopes to take the sport up professionally.