Coroners seek family of man who died in Leeds

Coroners in Leeds are appealing for help in finding the family of a man who died at his home yesterday.

Arnold Smith, also known as Alan Smith, lived in Clayton Grange, West Park.

Police said today that there are thought to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A spokesman said: "It is believed Mr Smith may have relatives, but it is not known if they live in the Leeds area."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marie Silvester at the Coroners Office on 01924 292301.