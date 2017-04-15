Missing: Have you seen this Castleford man?

THE FRIENDS and family of a 42-year-old man who has been out of contact since Wednesday have expressed concern for his welfare.

Richard Johnson was last seen by friends in Castleford on April 12. It is believed he may have travelled to the Malton and Pickering area of North Yorkshire.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillet, of Wakefield CID, said: "We are appealing to members of the public who may have seen Richard or know of his whereabouts.

"Richard's friends and family are very concerned about him as this is completely out of character."

Mr Johnson is 5ft 8 ins tall, with brown hair and has "Emma" tattooed on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, referring to log number 1029 for April 14.