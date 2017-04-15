Found: Police thank public for help tracing Richard Johnson

POLICE have thanked the public after a man reported missing was found today.

Richard Johnson, 42 had last been seen by friends in Castleford on April 12. It was believed he may have travelled to the Malton and Pickering area of North Yorkshire.

Issuing an appeal for help finding Mr Johnson today, Detective Inspector Dan Tillet, of Wakefield CID, said: "We are appealing to members of the public who may have seen Richard or know of his whereabouts.

"Richard's friends and family are very concerned about him as this is completely out of character."

West Yorkshire Police later issued a statement saying: "Richard Johnson who was subject of an earlier appeal has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to all who shared our appeal."