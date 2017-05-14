VIDEO: Watch as thousands of runners cross finish line for Leeds Half Marathon

Selfless runners laced up their shoes and hit the road to contest Leeds’ lung-busting annual half marathon for charity.

The 32nd Plusnet Leeds Half Marathon, backed by the Yorkshire Evening Post, went ahead today (Sunday) as more than 8,500 people took part in aid of worthy causes.

Date:14th May 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Plusnet Leeds Half Marthon.

Starting on The Headrow, crowds of supporters gathered to cheer on their loved ones.

And just 58 minutes later, wheelchair racer Callum Hall, from Yeadon, was first to cross the finish line in the wheelchair race.

“It felt awesome to win in my home city,” he told the YEP.

“The people of Leeds really turned out and I had great support all the way round.”

Supporters gathered on the finishing stretch at Millennium Square, as competitors closed in on the final 100 metres.

Famous faces who took part included former Leeds Rhinos stars Barrie McDermott and Keith Senior.

The YEP’s own City Buzz reporter Emma Spencer also took part - beating her 2016 time by seven minutes.

Mohammad Aburezeq, 31, was the first athlete over the finish line for the main race with a time of one hour, 10 minutes.

Running under the banner of Altrincham and District Athletics Club, the Jordanian said: “It felt very nice to win. It was a good atmosphere and I’m very happy.” Second place was taken by John Hobbs, from Roundhay, who runs with the Valley Striders.

The 39-year-old narrowly beat third-placed Roundhay School student Callum Elson to the runner up spot, who he trained with in the lead up to the race.

Callum, 18, said: “It was tough and the heat didn’t help but I was pleased to finish third.”

Martha Hanby, 21, was the first woman over the line.

The event is organised by Run For All, part of the lasting legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson, who raised nearly £2m for charity by tackling gruelling challenges despite battling terminal cancer.

Partner charities this year included the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Martin House Children’s Hospice, St Gemma’s Hospice and more.