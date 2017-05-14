Third annual Oakwood Day runs like clockwork

Hundreds of people enjoyed a mixture of music, crafts and food as the third Oakwood Day took place on Saturday.

The event, organised by volunteers at the Oakwood Traders’ and Residents’ Association, was said to be “really successful”.

Large crowds at the Oakwood Day event on Saturday. Pics: Steve Riding

Among the bands to playing were Edgar Duke and Jabbawoki, and there were children’s activities including a Brazilian workshop. Oakwood Church also organised an on-the-day photo competition.

Oakwood Day was first held in 2015 to celebrate the newly-restored Oakwood Clock, which was renovated after two years of fundraising.

Organiser Becca Ahmed said: “It was really successful, everything I worked hard for and hoped it would be. It was so busy, there was more than 500 people there mid-afternoon. There was a car park area with an array of different stalls, and at Oakwood Clock there was music.”

Oakwood Day, Saturday May 13. Iain Macniven, Trusteee Oakwood Traders and Residents Association and Rebecca Ahmed, trusteee Oakwood Traders and Residents Association and organiser of Oakwood Day