A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after he was hit by a car as he walked along the pavement.

A blue Ford Ka struck the boy as it travelled along Silk Mill Way towards Iveson Drive in Meanwood.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary suffering serious injuries following the incident on Friday at around 11am.

West Yorkshire Police is asking witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 and refer to incident 0562 of April 14.