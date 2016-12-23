Storm closes road by Leeds' tallest building

The junction by Bridgewater Place will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians from 3pm today.

The area around the base of Bridgewater Place can be gripped by a dangerous wind tunnel effect during stormy weather.

"Bridgewater Place junction to close due to high winds

"Due to increasing wind speeds, the Bridgewater Place junction will close to all vehicles and pedestrians from 15:00 today (Friday).

Pedestrian Edward Slaney, from Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, was crushed to death by a truck that was blown off its wheels close to the building in 2011.

Work started earlier this year on a scheme that will see a system of wind-deflecting barriers and screens being put in place at the site.

The council has also installed a reinforced glass shield on the pavement at Great Wilson Street as an interim measure to help tackle the Bridgewater Place problems.

For more details about the closures, please visit: http://www.leeds.gov.uk/residents/Pages/BridgewaterPlace.aspx