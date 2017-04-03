WATCH: Dramatic video of firefighters tackling tyre blaze in Leeds

This was the dramatic scene after tyres went up in flames in south Leeds this afternoon.

Firefighters were called in to deal with the large fire in Beeston shortly before 5pm.

Firefighters tackling the tyre fire in Beeston.

Black plumes of smoke could be seen across the city as winds blew the cloud in a north-easterly direction.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said that the blaze was “out in the open”.

The fire also caused traffic problems with slip roads on the M621 temporarily closed while the incident was dealt with.

AA traffic watch reported that visibility was reduced both ways between the junctions of Dewsbury Road and Tunstall Road.

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Beeston.

The fire was on Garnet Road, Beeston, near to Middleton Railway, the world's oldest continuously working public railway.

