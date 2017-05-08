Search

Rhinos wax marathon man

Date:8th May 2017. Picture James Hardisty Leeds Rhinos players offer their support ahead of huge charity challenge, by the Leeds Rhinos Foundation's Director of Rugby Bob Bowman, ahead of Bowman's 15 marathons in 15 days charity challenge. Three players Mitch Garbutt, Rob Burrow, Joel Moon, were under the supervison of beauty therapist Morgan Moon, during a charity leg wax on Bob Bowman, in the teams dressing room in preparation for the event.

Leeds Rhinos players have waxed the boss of the club’s official charity ahead of him undertaking an epic 15 marathons in 15 days.

Director of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Bob Bowman, will from Friday run 10 challenges around Lake Windermere in 10 days, before continuing the next five days back to Yorkshire.

Runners will be able to get a sports massage following the completion of the marathons and in preparation, Mr Bowman agreed to let players Joel Moon, Rob Burrow and Mitch Garbutt help out with the waxing. Mr Moon said: “To test your body in a marathon for 15 consecutive days is unbelievable and we wish him the best of luck for this.”

Visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/bobbowman15epicdays

