That’s wheelie great! Leeds volunteers come together to create kids’ cycle track in just 48 hours

A community has come together in wheelie inspiring style - by helping to build a cycle track in just 48 hours.

More than 80 people of all ages volunteered to join the Wetherby Bike Trails group to shovel and shape a total of 60 tonnes of limestone, creating a pump track for young children. The facility, in Millennium Field, is the first of its kind in the town.

Young volunteers at work

The track will be named Little Toe, as it is shaped like a footprint. It will be visible from the air for the TV helicopters covering the Tour De Yorkshire, which arrives this weekend.

Organiser Richard Plummer said the response from locals had been “amazing”.

“We had so many families and kids getting stuck in,” he said. “We could not believe the support. We’re just all so proud we have made this happen. Ever since the TDY came to Yorkshire, we’ve gone cycling crazy.”

The Wetherby Bike Trails was formed last summer. The group’s aim is to map and help maintain the off-road trails around Wetherby and Harrogate. Members devised a 27 mile trail. But they quickly expanded their plans into creating two community cycling facilities.

Phase One has been the Little Toe, with the idea that children should not need to pedal too much, but use momentum to get their way around the circuit. The volunteers built it all through fundraising and their own time, with grants from Wetherby Town Council and Wetherby Lions being key to the project’s success.

The next phase is a more expansive and challenging bike skills track in the woods close by, after a local family donated their land to the council for just one pound.