Driver taken to hospital after car flips over on busy Leeds road

A driver was trapped in the wreckage of a car when it crashed on a busy Leeds road this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Scott Hall Road in Meanwood, close to the junction with Stainbeck Lane, shortly before 4.20pm.

They found a Mercedes had overturned and landed on its roof, trapping the female driver inside.

Firefighters from Moortown and Leeds freed the woman before handing her over to paramedics at the scene.

Police said the woman had been taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance.

Bus services were diverted until the road was reopened at around 5.20pm.