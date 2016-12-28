New year, new look City Buzz

Your Friday dose of the city is set to go daily from the new year.

City Buzz, which started on these pages in the Yorkshire Evening Post, two years ago is going to appear in the paper each day.

In addition to the Friday favourite - bringing you news and views from around the city - each day will have a different theme, enabling us to tell you more about what is happening in your city from cocktail bars to council policy.

The different themes include City Living and apartment and townhouse style developments; City Retail, looking at the thriving shopping scene in the city from chains to independents traders which make the offering so varied and City Business which will be looking at jobs, employment and how that industry is performing.

And we know how much City Buzz followers love a night out given the amazing offering we have here in the city.

We want to hear about your night out. Where did you go and who with - and send us a picture too to be used in the newspaper.

And finally, Leeds has some very famous and successful exports from sportsmen and women to singers so we will ask them why they love Leeds.