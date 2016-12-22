Man injured in serious collision on M1

A man is in a serious but stable condition after an accident last night on the M1 near Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that the man was rescued from a car that overturned near Junction 45 and Junction 46 at around 9.20pm.

A spokesman said: "One car had overturned and one male casualty was trapped inside.

"Fire crews extricated the casualty and he has been taken to hospital by ambulance."

Traffic was diverted from the M1 at Junction 45 last night following the incident .