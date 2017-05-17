Leeds man ‘feels violated’ after Motability car is snatched

A disabled Leeds man said he feels “totally violated” after burglars broke into his home and stole his “life-line” Motability car.

Calverley man Paul Kilbride, who was paralysed from the chest down after a rugby accident in 1995, gained independence from his three-door dark blue Volkswagen Golf GTD.

He is now appealing for people to come forward with any information about the car’s whereabouts after thieves broke into his home and took the keys overnight between May 9 and 10.

Mr Kilbride, 39, said: “What’s the point? Surely anyone with a conscience will actually realise the car has got hand controls and a steering ball.

“It’s completely senseless. I just feel totally violated.”

Mr Kilbride learned how to drive Motability vehicles while in hospital following the accident.

He has had several of them, but only got the most recent one over the last few months.

“It’s a complete life-line. Without my car I can’t do simple things like hospital appointments and doctor appointments. I’m going to have to cancel things like that because I can’t get there.”

He added: “My life’s bad enough as it is, but at least I can get in my car and go for a drive and get fish and chips. But at the moment I can’t do anything.”

Motability cars can take up to around three months to arrive once a new one is requested, Mr Kilbride said. To make matters worse, he has also had trouble claiming his insurance because of system delays.

Police confirmed that the theft took place. The car’s registration is YB66 CVF. Call 101 with information.